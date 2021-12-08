COVID-19 outbreaks in elementary schools hit record high. Why ‘we need to pull out all the stops’ to protect in-person learning

The province hopes to complete shipments of take-home PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing kits to school boards by this week. And prior to the winter break, each student will receive five rapid antigen tests for use over the holidays.

The province also has said in areas with a heightened risk of potential COVID spread, local health units can offer rapid antigen screening to schools for unvaccinated, asymptomatic students who are not high-risk contacts. Sudbury’s local health unit is doing this, saying increased rapid testing makes it easier to track and prevent the spread of COVID.

Toronto mother Bronwen Alsop says she’s frustrated her son’s entire school was closed last week due to a COVID outbreak of six cases and wonders why Toronto Public Health hasn’t yet implemented test-to-stay.

“Closing a whole school with only six cases is unacceptable,” said Alsop, whose son Liam is in Junior Kindergarten at McMurrich Junior Public School, adding he and his classmates tested negative.

Liam is in a class for deaf and hard of hearing students at the school, located in the Wychwood neighbourhood. And the switch to remote learning was challenging for him, said Bronwen, founder of Ontario Families Coalition, which advocates on behalf of in-person learning.

“Virtual learning is terrible for children who have hearing loss and this is truly robbing them of valuable time when they could be in-person learning.”

The province’s test-to-stay strategy is aimed at keeping kids in schools with multiple COVID cases, by ensuring asymptomatic unvaccinated students undergo regular rapid antigen screening while attending school. Confirmed cases or high-risk contacts must self-isolate and get PCR testing.

But TPH and other public health units have yet to implement test-to-stay, which has been used in Europe and the United States.

Instead, TPH uses PCR tests as part of its investigation into school outbreaks, which has helped prevent the closure of dozens of schools. This academic year, TPH has made schoolwide PCR testing recommendations at 58 schools. Ten schools have been dismissed.

TPH says that if whole-school PCR testing identifies multiple new cases of COVID, it may lead to an entire school being dismissed. But if no new cases are identified, then the dismissed cohorts continue to self-isolate, while those remaining at school would monitor for any new symptoms of COVID.

When whole-school PCR testing is done after a closure, it can result in cohorts returning to class sooner than the customary 10-day period of dismissal.

“Using the PCR test allows for more accurate detection of COVID-19,” says TPH spokesperson Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health, adding the goal is “to keep in-person learning for as many children as possible.”

TPH investigations, which can lead to partial or full school closure, are made on a case-by-case basis, with the goal of stopping transmission in schools. Various factors are considered, but there’s no set number of cases that determines a school closure. That’s why, for instance, McMurrich was closed with six cases, while at the same time Swansea Junior and Senior Public School remained open with 15 cases.

The ripple effect of just a few COVID cases in a school can be immense. For instance at McMurrich, five classes were self-isolating as a result of six cases among students. Yet, the entire school of 550 students was dismissed by TPH on Nov. 28. On Monday, the school reopened.

Toronto schools currently closed include Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic School and Wilkinson Junior Public School. Provincewide, eight schools were closed on Tuesday, and 836 had a reported case.

In Toronto, rapid antigen testing is recommended by TPH to students and staff after returning from a whole-school dismissal. They’re given five kits for twice-a-week testing for two weeks.

Dr. Alanna Golden, a former social worker in children’s mental health and a practising primary care physician in Toronto, says “at this point in the pandemic it seems somewhat surprising that we’re still resorting to entire school closures when there’s a handful of cases associated.”

She says data suggests children can safely stay in the classroom even after a close contact exposure using the test-to-stay strategy.

“The bottom line is if there is a better way to keep kids in class that is equally as safe as quarantining them, why would we not be doing that when we understand very well what the academic and non-academic risks are associated with having kids out of school.

“Also, the impact to families is huge. How are people supposed to work? … The ripple effect of an entire school having to stay home, plus the parents of that entire school, is insane.”

In Guelph, Greer understands the impacts on families — she’s currently home with her two young daughters who are self-isolating after one of them was exposed to COVID in her class.

Given the current case counts, she said the dismissal of class cohorts will likely continue for some time because in the absence of deploying rapid tests, that’s the only way to break chains of transmission.

She notes that while one group of scientists view test-to-stay as an “additional layer of protection,” another worries rapid tests aren’t good enough and if a case is missed it could result in secondary transmission.

“I believe that there is a place for rapid tests in this situation,” she said. “We’re not going to be doing this forever. We have a small window where we’re trying to get vaccine out into these groups, at the same time we’re seeing rapid increases in case numbers in unvaccinated kids. To me, if there was ever a time to do it this should’ve been the time.”

