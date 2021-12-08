Men got larger raises than women at SMEs: survey

"The loss of women in the workplace this pandemic has created is only exacerbating the pay gap."

Her report says the difference between how men and women are compensated at small- and medium-sized businesses may be fuelled by corporate power structures, the style in which people negotiate and the lack of women in executive and other leadership roles.

Humi found only 21 per cent of respondents have women in C-suite positions.

"There's certainly enough information that shows that when women are in leadership positions, it's not only a more inclusive workplace, but it also does tend to change the trends of compensation distribution and equitable compensation processes between female and male employees," Bartlett said.

Adding to the problem is the fact that half of the survey respondents say they don't have equity, diversity and inclusion plans.

This disappointed Bartlett because she sees such plans as being the bare minimum companies can do to promote diversity and she hoped their interest in upping equity would be higher a year after George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was killed in police custody, bringing global attention to systemic racism.

It also came three years after the birth of the MeToo movement, when women started coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men.

"It can be daunting to think about an equity, diversity and inclusion strategy, let alone policy but...it doesn't mean that companies can't start small," Bartlett said.

Once they get into the rhythm of addressing these issues, they can tackle bigger policies that could address equity like parental leave.

Humi found 64 per cent of survey respondents said their company does not offer a maternity and paternity leave policy above the Employment Standards Act requirements.

For companies that provide some sort of top up, almost half are offering just slightly above the act's requirement, which equates to a salary top up between 10 and 25 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press