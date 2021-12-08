Officials have been scrambling to administer booster shots and they are monitoring a larger number of mild cases at home to preserve hospital beds for patients who are sicker.

Wednesday’s daily infection tally was 1,800 more than the previous one-day record of 5,352 set on Saturday, illustrating how the delta variant has ripped through the country after it loosened social distancing rules in November to address economic concerns.

6:12 a.m.: Poland and several other countries in Central and Eastern Europe are battling their latest surges of coronavirus cases and deaths while continuing to record much lower vaccinations rates than in Western Europe.

In Russia, more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 died every day for most of November and on several days in December, and the daily death toll remains over 1,100. Ukraine, which is recording hundreds of virus deaths a day, is emerging from its deadliest period of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate is Poland, while lower than it was than in the spring, recently has caused more than 500 deaths per day and still has not peaked. Intensive care units are full, and doctors report that more and more children require hospitalization, including some who went through COVID-19 without symptoms but then suffered strokes.

The situation has created a dilemma for Poland's government, which has urged citizens to get vaccinated but clearly worries about alienating voters who oppose vaccine mandates or any restrictions on economic life.

6:11 a.m.: The reproductive number, an indicator of how fast the coronavirus spreads, almost doubled in South Africa last month as an outbreak of the omicron variant took hold.

The measure rose to 2.55 on Nov. 27 from 1.37 on Nov. 17, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a report on Wednesday. The number means each infected person on average transmitted the disease to another 2.55 people.

The data is the latest indicator of how quickly the virus has spread in South Africa since the onset of omicron, which was first detected last month.

The gauge was at 3.06 in the commercial hub of Gauteng, the epicenter of the outbreak that’s home to Johannesburg and Pretoria. The number more than doubled to 1.63 in the Western Cape, where Cape Town is located, and rose to 2.18 from 1.23 in the northern province of Limpopo. The rate rose in eight of nine provinces, falling slightly in the sparsely populated Northern Cape.

South Africa announced the discovery of omicron on Nov. 25 and daily infection numbers have since surged. International markets have been roiled and travel bans imposed on South Africa and its neighbours.

6:11 a.m.: A leaked video that shows staff members in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party is adding fuel to allegations that government officials flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.

For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to rebut reports that Johnson's staff held a December 2020 office party — complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange — when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.

According to multiple British media outlets, the party took place on Dec. 18, when restrictions in London prohibited most indoor gatherings, and a day before Johnson tightened the rules even further, ruling out family Christmas celebrations for millions of people.

The prime minister’s office said in response to the footage broadcaster ITV aired late Tuesday that “there was no Christmas party. COVID rules have been followed at all times.”

The video, recorded on Dec. 22, 2020, shows then-press secretary Allegra Stratton appearing to joke about an illicit party at the prime minister's Downing Street office.

The recording appears to be a mock news conference, held as a rehearsal for televised daily government media briefings.

Another aide, playing a journalist, says: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?”

6 a.m.: Canadian business owners are bullish on the economy’s rebound from COVID-19, with a new report finding investment plans and sales expectations for next year exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Yet the bright outlook for 2022 is clouded by a persistent labour shortage and supply chain disruptions that are expected to continue in the new year, the Business Development Bank of Canada found in its annual survey of business owners.

The Canadian Entrepreneurs’ 2022 Investment Outlook released Wednesday said 84 per cent of businesses are planning to maintain investments or invest more in their business over the next 12 months.

In addition, 83 per cent of businesses expect their sales will increase or remain the same, with accommodation and food service businesses the most optimistic, the study said.

“Confidence in the economy is strong,” said Pierre Cléroux, the BDC’s vice-president of research and chief economist. “We’re back to the pre-crisis level for the first time in 18 months.”

While economic growth slowed in the fall, the report said the Canadian economy should return to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022.

6 a.m.: The Bank of Canada is set today to announce what will happen to its trendsetting interest rate with job and inflation figures on the rise.

The central bank’s key interest rate target has been at the rock-bottom level of 0.25 per cent since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 and is unlikely to be raised as part of the last scheduled rate call for 2021.

The bank has said it won’t raise the rate until the economy has healed enough to handle an increase.

The economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter, almost in line with the bank’s expectations, and job gains in November lowered the unemployment rate to within 0.3 percentage points of what was recorded in February 2020 just before the pandemic.

At the same time, inflation remains above the central bank’s target range of one and three per cent.

Although senior bank officials have said a rate hike could happen as early as April, the updated economic indicators released last week by Statistics Canada had some economists saying a rate increase in January couldn’t be ruled out.