Tilray buys Breckenridge Distillery in U.S.

TORONTO — Cannabis company Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy Breckenridge Distillery, a Colorado-based producer of whiskey and other spirits.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Founded in 2008, Tilray said the Breckenridge Distillery is known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

Tilray already owns SweetWater Brewing Co. in the U.S.