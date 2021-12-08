Ontario's group of expert pandemic advisers is planning to release recommendations on rapid testing this week. The scientific director of the group told The Canadian Press that it would make sense to use the tests more often and make them more available to people.

In the legislature on Wednesday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath raised concerns about stark new projections on the disease from the science advisory table, and questioned why the Progressive Conservative government isn't offering free rapid tests free to help address the situation.

Elliott responded that the tests are being deployed at some schools, workplaces, hospitals and congregant care settings.

But Horwath said those comments "miss the point." The cost of asymptomatic rapid tests is a barrier for some people, she said after question period, and said offering free asymptomatic tests would allow more people to make holiday plans "secure in their knowledge that they don't have the virus."

"That really does create a level of, I think, safety for folks as they go about their business, particularly as we head into the holidays," she said. "Those rapid tests are an important tool. We should be using them."

A spokeswoman for Elliott said this week that the province has distributed more than 33 million rapid antigen tests and has 5.75 tests in inventory.

The debate over rapid tests comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the province. Ontario reported 1,009 new cases Wednesday, pushing the seven-day average over 1,000 for the first time since June 1, as the third wave was subsiding.

Experts say the arrival of the Omicron variant in Ontario could worsen the trajectory of the province's daily case counts.

At least 31 cases of the new variant have been recorded so far in Ontario. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced Wednesday that it is investigating a household cluster of seven COVID-19 cases that have a "strong probability" of being Omicron. The cluster is linked to people who travelled to the region from Nigeria in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press