TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,009 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the virus today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 443 of the new cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated and 64 people have unknown vaccination status.
There are 155 patients in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness, including 97 people on ventilators.
Elliott said 131 of the intensive care COVID-19 patents were not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.
As of Tuesday there were two COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario hospitals, with one of them in intensive care.
Provincial data show that 85 per cent of residents aged five and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 80 per cent have received both shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
In addition to the programs providing rapid tests for free to businesses and schools, they can be accessed for a fee at pharmacies for travel or other asymptomatic uses. Results are ready in about 15 minutes.
But critics have argued that greater access to rapid tests for asymptomatic people would be a valuable tool in fighting off a growing wave of virus infections, and would offer peace of mind for people hoping to visit friends and family over the December holidays.
Ontario's group of expert pandemic advisers is planning to release recommendations on rapid testing this week. The scientific director of the group told The Canadian Press that it would make sense to use the tests more often and make them more available to people.
In the legislature on Wednesday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath raised concerns about stark new projections on the disease from the science advisory table, and questioned why the Progressive Conservative government isn't offering free rapid tests free to help address the situation.
Elliott responded that the tests are being deployed at some schools, workplaces, hospitals and congregant care settings.
But Horwath said those comments "miss the point." The cost of asymptomatic rapid tests is a barrier for some people, she said after question period, and said offering free asymptomatic tests would allow more people to make holiday plans "secure in their knowledge that they don't have the virus."
"That really does create a level of, I think, safety for folks as they go about their business, particularly as we head into the holidays," she said. "Those rapid tests are an important tool. We should be using them."
A spokeswoman for Elliott said this week that the province has distributed more than 33 million rapid antigen tests and has 5.75 tests in inventory.
The debate over rapid tests comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the province. Ontario reported 1,009 new cases Wednesday, pushing the seven-day average over 1,000 for the first time since June 1, as the third wave was subsiding.
Experts say the arrival of the Omicron variant in Ontario could worsen the trajectory of the province's daily case counts.
At least 31 cases of the new variant have been recorded so far in Ontario. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced Wednesday that it is investigating a household cluster of seven COVID-19 cases that have a "strong probability" of being Omicron. The cluster is linked to people who travelled to the region from Nigeria in November.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.
By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press
