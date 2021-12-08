Ontario reports 1,009 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,009 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the virus today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 443 of the new cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated and 64 people have unknown vaccination status.

There are 155 patients in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness, including 97 people on ventilators.

Elliott said 131 of the intensive care COVID-19 patents were not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.