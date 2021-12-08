Ontario has confirmed 31 Omicron cases since COVID variant was identified

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 860 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 17.75 per cent.

There are 252 new cases reported Wednesday for a total of 8,879 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 10 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 1,007 cases daily.

The province says 38,502 tests were completed the previous day, and a 3.3 per cent positivity rate.

There are 333 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 135 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 97 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 124 new cases in Toronto, 92 in Ottawa, 75 in Windsor-Essex, 50 in York Region, 48 in Peel Region and 42 in Halton Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, one more resident in long-term-care has died for a total of 3,828 since the pandemic began, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of seven or 1.1 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 550 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 9,182 cases.

There are 10 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 31 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca