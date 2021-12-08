Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Down $49.61 or 40.4 per cent to $73.12. Shares in Nuvei Corp. plunged after a critical report on the company by short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management. Spruce Point raised concerns about Nuvei chief executive Philip Fayer and the company's growth record and acquisition strategy. It suggested shares in the payment processing company faced a 40 to 60 per cent long-term downside risk. Spruce Point said it has a short position in Nuvei and owns derivative securities that stand to benefit if its share price falls. Nuvei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Montreal-based company closed the Toronto Stock Exchange's largest initial public offering in the technology sector last year.

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Down 21 cents to $57.30. Dollarama Inc. says it's well-stocked for the busy holiday shopping period despite facing ongoing supply chain issues, inflationary pressure and a tight labour market across Canada. The retailer beat estimates with its third-quarter profit on Wednesday, posting a profit of $183.4 million, up from $161.9 million in the same quarter last year. The profit amounted to 61 cents per diluted share, up from 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier. CEO Neil Rossy said the retailer's financial performance in the quarter ended Oct. 31 represents a "return to a more normalized situation." The reduction in restrictions led to a shift in shopping habits, he said. Customers shopped more often but bought less at one time — a reversal of the pandemic trend of shoppers stocking up but making fewer trips to the store. Dollarama said the average transaction size fell 2.8 per cent, but the number of transactions rose 3.7 per cent. Sales in the quarter totalled $1.12 billion, up from $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Down $1.01 or 1.1 per cent to $91.19. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says shareholders have given a big thumbs-up to its deal to buy U.S. railway Kansas City Southern. CP says its stockholders voted 99.9 per cent in favour of issuing up to 278 million common shares to KCS shareholders, a key step in the agreement. Shareholders at the Calgary-based railway also approved en masse of changing its name to Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., though the new moniker must be approved by regulators in the United States. CP agreed in September to buy KCS in a deal valued at US$31 billion, including the assumption of US$3.8 billion of debt, following a testy battle with Canadian National Railway Co., which was also looking to acquire the American railroad operator. The U.S. regulator has approved the use of a voting trust for the transaction that allows KCS shareholders to receive payment after shareholders of both companies approve the deal but before it receives final approval. A special meeting of KCS stockholders to vote on the merger is scheduled for this Friday, and CP says it expects the deal to close on Dec. 14.

