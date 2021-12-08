House of Commons finishes review of vaccination exemptions for MPs

OTTAWA — A review of MPs’ medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination has finished, but the House of Commons is not releasing the results.

The review sought to confirm whether the reasons cited by members of Parliament who said they couldn’t be vaccinated conformed with the rules in Ontario and federal guidance on who is eligible for a medical exemption.

No one is currently allowed to enter the House of Commons, or any of the Parliament buildings, unless they are fully vaccinated or have a valid medical exemption.

Three Conservative MPs have said they have medical reasons for being unvaccinated. All have been appearing virtually in Parliament since the review began on Nov. 26.

Heather Bradley, a spokesperson for Speaker Anthony Rota, told the Star on Wednesday the review is now over, but that the outcome would not be shared because “it is considered personal information.”

Three Conservative MPs have stated that they have exemptions from being vaccinated — Dean Allison (Niagara West), Colin Carrie (Oshawa) and Cathay Wagantall (Yorkton-Melville). None of them replied to the Star on Wednesday when asked whether they are allowed to attend Parliament in person.

Wagantall had challenged the review earlier this week. She called it a political overreach on the part of the government, and said her paperwork was still under review by the House of Commons.

The Speaker dismissed her complaint, saying the decision was made by the House of Commons and was not — as Wagantall claimed — “the imposition of unwarranted conditions.”

The review was launched after the Liberals raised doubts about how many valid medical exemptions could realistically be expected among Canada’s 338 members of Parliament, given their rarity in the general population.

They inserted the need for exemptions to conform with public health guidance into a motion allowing for hybrid sittings.