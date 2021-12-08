'We're doing everything possible': More employees at Sobeys, FreshCo, Food Basics, Metro, Farm Boy and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the locations impacted

With cases of the Omicron variant of concern continuously emerging across Ontario, so too are coronavirus cases in grocery stores.
The new COVID-19 variant is beginning to pop up all over the province.
Meanwhile, here are the new COVID-19 cases in store locations:
Sobeys
Dec. 4 - New case at 310 Colborne Street West, Brantford, with last day worked being Dec. 1
Dec. 1 - New case at Sobeys at 1377 Wilson Rd. N., Oshawa, with last day worked being Nov. 26
Nov. 30 - New case at FreshCo at 250 Erie St. S., Leamington, with last day worked being Nov. 28.
"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of Public Health."
Metro
Dec. 4 - New infection at Metro, 900 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury, with last day worked being Nov. 28
Dec. 2 - New infection at Metro Distribution Centre, 5559 Dundas St W., Etobicoke. Last day worked was Nov. 25
Nov. 29 - New infection at Food Basics, 448 St. Clair Street, Chatham, with last day worked being Nov. 25.
Farm Boy
Dec. 6 - New case at Farm Boy at 801 Mohawk Rd. W., Hamilton, with last day worked being Nov. 26
Dec. 6 - New case at Farm Boy Cambridge with last day worked being Dec. 3
"We’re doing everything we can to keep our teammates and customers safe in our stores. We continue to assess and implement new measures as needed," Farm Boy said in an online statement. "We are doing everything possible" to protect employees and customers.
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore
and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
