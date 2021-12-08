'We're doing everything possible': More employees at Sobeys, FreshCo, Food Basics, Metro, Farm Boy and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the locations impacted

With cases of the Omicron variant of concern continuously emerging across Ontario, so too are coronavirus cases in grocery stores.

The new COVID-19 variant is beginning to pop up all over the province.

Meanwhile, here are the new COVID-19 cases in store locations:

Sobeys

Dec. 4 - New case at 310 Colborne Street West, Brantford, with last day worked being Dec. 1

Dec. 1 - New case at Sobeys at 1377 Wilson Rd. N., Oshawa, with last day worked being Nov. 26

Nov. 30 - New case at FreshCo at 250 Erie St. S., Leamington, with last day worked being Nov. 28.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," Sobeys said in an online statement. "We will make every effort to update this information in due course and as information becomes available to us, following the guidance of Public Health."

Metro

Dec. 4 - New infection at Metro, 900 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury, with last day worked being Nov. 28