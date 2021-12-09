Small businesses automating to deal with worker shortage: survey

From self-checkout machines to e-commerce platforms, a growing number of small businesses are turning to automation to sidestep persistent worker shortages in their industries, a new report states.

In a survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business of its membership, a third of study participants said they have invested in some form of automation technology in the past year after struggling to fill job vacancies, which surpassed one million across the country in September.

The research, which used monthly CFIB surveys dating back to September, each one polling between 3,600 and 4,500 small businesses, found that recent investments in automation were most common among manufacturers, social services, and financial, insurance and administrative services.

The businesses investing in automated technology were, in some case, making small changes, “like buying software to automate payroll systems,” said Corinne Pohlmann, CFIB vice-president of national affairs. Others were investing in more expensive equipment, like self-checkout devices for customers at brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce systems that fulfil the tasks of a salesperson.

In total, 81 per cent of respondents that invested in automation reported that the technology had solved their worker shortage.

The findings reflect a sharp acceleration of a trend that predates the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses from factories to mom-and-pop shops turned to technology during the pandemic to keep operations stable amid public health protocols and contagion concerns. While most restrictions have been lifted, and most Canadians are vaccinated, the persistent difficulty in hiring workers has sparked new momentum for automation.

Recent data from Statistics Canada indicates the job-vacancy rate grew to six per cent in September, totalling 1,014,600 job openings and marking the highest rate since October 2020. There were nearly 200,000 vacancies in the accommodation and food sectors, and 131,200 vacancies in health care and social assistance services.

More than half of small businesses surveyed by the CFIB said they could not find all the staff they needed to meet current operations and new demand. Most attributed the shortage to a skills mismatch, with 63 per cent of respondents reporting they could not find applicants with the right skill set or experience. Fifty-two per cent reported a lack of any candidates at all.

“Small businesses were already experiencing a very significant shortage of labour at the beginning of 2020, and the pandemic has made the situation only more complex,” said CFIB vice-president of national research Simon Gaudreault.

“Industries that were locked down for long periods of time, like hospitality, have seen a mass exodus as workers upskilled or switched to other jobs, and virtually all sectors are facing major demographic upheavals with not enough new workers coming in to replace those who are retiring.”