Ontario is reporting 1,290 COVID cases, highest since May

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 884 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 18.25 per cent.

There are 227 new cases reported Thursday for a total of 9,111 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 13 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 1,055 cases daily.

The province says 40,242 tests were completed the previous day, and a 3.5 per cent positivity rate.

There are 309 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 135 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 94 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 206 new cases in Toronto. There are 114 new cases in Windsor-Essex, 71 in Peel Region, 66 in York Region and 59 in Durham Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,828, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of seven or 1.1 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 528 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 9,710 cases.

There are nine more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 40 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca