"Social interaction in businesses and organizations have the potential to increase COVID-19 transmission, especially when staff and patrons are symptomatic and remove their mask," said Dr. Piotr Oglaza. "This letter of instruction adds protection against the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

Meanwhile, the health unit for Sudbury, Ont., and surrounding areas said COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in the Greater Sudbury area would expand to cover the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts as of Saturday.

"We are at a point where we need to double down on the basics like masking, physical distancing, and vaccination," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"But local circumstances also mean that we also need some new rules, rolling back some relaxed measures, to further protect people who are unvaccinated, especially kids."

The measures include reinstating capacity limits and physical distancing requirements that had been relaxed by the province in early fall, stronger masking requirements at organized public events, and a reinstated requirement that people work remotely, where possible.

Businesses and organizations must also limit the size of social gatherings and organized public events on their premises to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Ottawa's top doctor also shared some COVID-19 advice Thursday.

Dr. Vera Etches said residents of the capital city should limit their contacts, wear masks, get vaccinated and tested as soon as they feel sick to "continue to keep us safe."

"We have come so far since last December, thank you for your resilience this past year. Stay safe, Ottawa," Etches wrote in a tweet.

In its latest projections this week, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table predicted the province's hospitals may be strained by mid-January, with close to 400 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and possibly 3,000 new infections reported daily, even without accounting for the new Omicron variant.

The province's daily caseload reported Thursday was its highest since late May.

Provincial data show more than 90 per cent of residents 12 and older have received one dose, and 87.4 per cent have received two.Roughly 25 per cent of children five to 11 years old have received one dose so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press