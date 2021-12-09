Time to step up once again and get your booster shot

It’s time for Ontarians, at least those 50 and older, to roll up their sleeves once again.

Starting on Monday, the province is making so-called booster shots — third doses of a COVID vaccine — available for anyone over that age. And as the warning bells start ringing louder about the next stage of this wretched pandemic, there’s more reason than ever to get the shot.

Boosters were a good idea, according to the experts, even before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus emerged as the latest threat. There was enough evidence of waning protection about six months after two doses of vaccine to prompt a recommendation that older people get a third shot.

Now boosters are starting to look essential, as the potential danger from Omicron looms larger by the day. The latest data from vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech, made public on Wednesday, suggests that a third dose provides a high level of protection against Omicron.

The companies are carefully calling their evidence on this point “preliminary.” But we’ve learned enough after 21 months of COVID to know that if we wait for definitive results it will almost certainly be too late.

Omicron is spreading rapidly in South Africa, where it was first detected, and in parts of Europe. It may only be a matter of time, and not much time at that, before it displaces the Delta variant as the dominant strain in Canada.

So it’s up to all of us to do what we can now — not in weeks or months — to protect ourselves and those around us. For those who have already had their first two doses of COVID vaccine, that means signing up at the first opportunity for a booster.

Governments haven’t been pushing boosters very hard. Their emphasis is still on getting the unvaxxed and the partially vaxxed among us to step up and get their first two doses. And, more recently, on persuading parents to get their children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated, now that they’re eligible as well.

In light of the Omicron threat, that’s going to have to change quickly. Unless there’s persuasive evidence to the contrary, health authorities are going to have to put a lot more emphasis on making sure people get those boosters.

At the same time, they should surely revisit the schedule for who is eligible, and when. The federal National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) now “strongly recommends” that people 50 and over get a third dose at least 168 days after their second shot. But its recommendation for younger people is only “discretionary,” depending on a variety of risk factors.