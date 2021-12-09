Coe's OT goal leads Battalion over Greyhounds

News Dec 09, 2021 The Canadian Press

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brandon Coe scored in overtime as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday.

Mitchell Russell had a goal and two assists for the Central Division-leading Battalion (16-7-2), while Josh Currie, Liam Arnsby and Matvey Petrov also scored.

North Bay is 8-1-1 over its last 10 games.

Tanner Dickinson, Robert Calisti, Tye Kartye and Bryce McConnell-Barker scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (14-9-1)

Joe Vrbetic made 26 saves for North Bay, while Tucker Tynan stopped 29 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

STEELHEADS 2 PETES 1 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Luca DelBelBelluz scored in overtime as Mississauga edged the Petes.

Luke Misa scored in regulation for the Steelheads (14-6-2).

Keegan McMullen scored for the Petes (8-12-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.

By The Canadian Press

