Coe's OT goal leads Battalion over Greyhounds

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brandon Coe scored in overtime as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday.

Mitchell Russell had a goal and two assists for the Central Division-leading Battalion (16-7-2), while Josh Currie, Liam Arnsby and Matvey Petrov also scored.

North Bay is 8-1-1 over its last 10 games.

Tanner Dickinson, Robert Calisti, Tye Kartye and Bryce McConnell-Barker scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (14-9-1)