Syrians calling Canada home want to help Afghans

Nadia Darrouba says she's content with her Canadian home.

"In my first days in Canada, I used to look at the snow from the window and cry thinking when the winter will be over," she recalled. "We are very comfortable now. My children grow up here. They don't know Syria."

Two of her daughters, who are blind, say they're well-supported at school and feel set up for success.

"If I compare where I was and where I'm now, it's a huge achievement ... I used to speak English but it wasn't so good. Now my English is a lot better ... My grades are very good," said Aya Darrouba.

The 16-year-old, like her father, said she feels drawn to helping Afghan refugees who are now beginning a new chapter, just as her family did.

She volunteers with a local settlement agency that's helping Afghan refugees and, since the pandemic has made it challenging to meet in person, recently helped it make a video offering advice to the newcomers.

"I just tried to make them feel at home," she said of the video. "I told them your first days in Canada will be difficult but you will get used to the country."

The federal government has committed to resettling 40,000 Afghan refugees, with 3,625 now in Canada, including about 80 in Peterborough, according to government data.

Marwa Khobie, executive director at the Syrian Canadian Foundation, said Syrian refugees are well placed to help the Afghan refugees who started arriving in Canada in the last few months.

Her organization, which is based in Mississauga, Ont., launched a campaign this week to raise money for Afghan newcomers and connect them with 100 Syrian refugees.

"Now that Afghan refugees have arrived, it was kind of a way to refresh our memories and remember what we went through five years ago," she said.

"Many Syrian newcomers were actually asking and telling us: 'How can we support Afghan refugees? What can we do? How can we meet them?'"

Her organization has partnered with four other groups that are supporting Afghan refugees to provide opportunities for now-settled Syrian refugees to help the newcomers in the Greater Toronto Area, she said.

Khobie said the campaign, called From Syria to Afghanistan, will also have a positive impact on Syrian refugees.

Sharing their success stories, remembering what they went through – this is a way to empower Syrian newcomers and Afghan refugees at the same time," she said.

"For Afghan refugees, we want them to feel welcomed here in Canada, a sense of belonging, knowing that they're not alone in the community, and everybody is willing to support in every way possible."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press