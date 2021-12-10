“The lab-leak scenario gets a lot of attention, you know, on places like Twitter,” but “there’s no evidence that this virus was in a lab,” said University of Utah scientist Stephen Goldstein, who with 20 others wrote an article in the journal Cell in August laying out evidence for animal origin.

Read the full story from the Associated Press.

6:37 a.m.: New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country’s goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during a virus meeting that the country could be forced to take “extraordinary” measures if the virus doesn’t slow soon. Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for COVID-19 treatment.

Kim said the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval between the second and third vaccine injections from the current four or five months to three months starting next week.

Around 41.5 million people, or 81% of the population of over 51 million, have been fully vaccinated, but only 10% have received booster shots.

6:37 a.m.: Israel decided Friday to extend its tough travel restrictions including its entry ban on all foreign nationals for a further ten days, in a bid to stop further cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus entering the country.

In a statement issued by Israel's Prime Minister, Neftali Bennett, and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, the restrictions on passengers arriving at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport will run until at least the 22 of December.

Under the current requirements, all Israelis returning from abroad must self-quarantine until they receive confirmation of a negative coronavirus PCR test result, while those arriving from high-risk countries are required to isolate at a state-governed quarantine hotel until they receive a negative PCR test result.

6:35 a.m.: Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.

Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.

The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain, has shaken the government’s hopes that vaccinations would be enough to keep the virus in check. British scientists and officials say omicron spreads more quickly than the currently dominant Delta variant and likely is more resistant to current vaccines. It is not yet clear whether it causes more severe, or milder, cases off COVID-19.

Along with the new restrictions, the British government is offering everyone 18 and up a third, booster dose of vaccine to try to slow the spread of the virus.

The return of restrictions is unwelcome for many, and revelations of apparent rule-breaking by government officials during tough lockdowns last winter have heightened opposition to the new measures.

The government has asked Britain’s most senior civil servant to investigate several gatherings, including a Dec. 18, 2020, event at the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. offices, where staff reportedly enjoyed wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange at a time when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.

Multiple media outlets reported Friday that one of Johnson’s most senior advisers, Director of Communications Jack Doyle, attended the Dec. 18 party and gave awards to staff members. At the time, he was the deputy communications director.

6:35 a.m.: German lawmakers have overwhelmingly backed a bill that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of the 689 votes cast in the lower house on the measure, 571 were in favour and 80 were against. Abstentions were recorded for 38 lawmakers.

The bill, which is being fast-tracked, still needs to be approved by the upper house, which is likely to happen later Friday.

6:35 a.m.: A mouse bite is at the centre of an investigation into a possible new COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, after a worker at a high-security laboratory was confirmed as the island’s first local case in more than a month.

The lab worker, a woman in her 20s, tested positive for COVID this week after coming into contact with the virus during her work at Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s top research institute, in mid-November, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a quickly organized briefing Thursday evening. She had not travelled abroad recently and had received two doses of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine.

At the same briefing, another senior virus official confirmed local media reports that she had been bitten by a laboratory mouse infected with COVID, but said further investigation was need to determine whether the bite had been the source of the virus’s transmission. Taiwanese authorities believe she is likely infected with the delta variant.

The lab leak threatens to undo Taiwan’s hard-won success in stamping out COVID outbreaks, and underscores the difficulty of eliminating the pathogen, a goal some places — including mainland China and Hong Kong — are still aiming for.

6:34 a.m.: South African hospitalizations from the omicron coronavirus variant are rising at a slower rate than surging case numbers, while severe disease is limited and there’s only a small uptick in deaths.

Data presented by the government on Friday reinforces theories that while omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier strains, it exhibits less pathogenicity, or the ability to make people very ill.

Previous waves showed an increase in hospitalizations before a dramatic rise in case numbers, said Michelle Groome, the head of health surveillance for the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Now, “we first saw the increase in cases and then started seeing these hospitalizations, so early indications are that we may be starting to see a disconnect,” she said.

The findings will come as some relief for South Africa, the epicentre of the omicron outbreak, and the world as the mutation spreads to more than 50 countries. Case numbers in Africa’s most developed economy are nearing a record and the reproduction number, a gauge of how fast a virus spreads, is higher than it has been at any time during the pandemic.

But that’s not translating to overloaded hospital wards. While the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is nearing 5,000, that’s about a quarter of its peak in the mid-year third wave.

6:32 a.m.: Hadley Phillipson-Webb didn’t know right away that the symptoms she began experiencing last December were those of an eating disorder.

She knew she was eating less, but she didn’t think much of it. Her mind was largely occupied with increasingly negative thoughts about her appearance as pandemic restrictions left her cut off from socializing with friends at school and at a karate studio where she taught and took classes.

“Not being able to see anyone or really kind of do anything just gave me more time to just think about myself,” she recalled. “As time went on, I was just less and less happy with my body and how I looked. So then I stopped eating.”

It’s a situation experts say many youth have found themselves in since COVID-19 hit – and a phenomenon hospitals in Ontario have been working hard to deal with.

In the last year, Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children said it has seen a 35 per cent annual increase in admissions to its eating disorder program, while its inpatient psychiatry and adolescent medicine unit has been consistently at or over capacity. A children’s hospital in Hamilton says it’s seen a 90 per cent spike in referrals to its eating disorder program.

Read the full story from the Canadian Press

6:30 a.m.: It’s one down and two to go with only a week left for the federal Liberal government to win parliamentary approval of priority legislation before an extended Christmas break.

The government has managed to win approval for one of three bills it wants to be passed before Parliament takes a six-week holiday break on Dec. 17.

But it’s uncertain the other two will make it through all the legislative hoops in time to meet the government’s self-imposed deadline.

The fate of Bill C-2 — which would create targeted support programs for sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a new lockdown benefit for individuals thrown out of work due to the pandemic — seems particularly iffy.

The minority Liberals appear to have a better shot at Bill C-3, which won unanimous approval in principle Thursday with support from all parties.

That two-pronged bill would create 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated employees and create new criminal offences aimed at cracking down on harassment or intimidation of health-care workers who have faced anti-vaccination or anti-abortion protests outside hospitals and clinics.

A third priority bill — banning the discredited practice of conversion therapy aimed at altering a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity — was fast-tracked without debate or votes through the House last week and through the Senate earlier this week. It received royal assent on Wednesday and is now the law of the land.