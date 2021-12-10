Statistics Canada reports key debt ratio up in Q3

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they are earning rose in the third quarter, pushed higher by growing mortgage debt.

The agency says household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, on a seasonally adjusted basis, rose to 177.2 per cent in the third quarter compared with 176.7 per cent in the second quarter.

The reading translates into $1.77 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.

The increase came as household credit market debt rose 2.0 per cent, while household disposable income gained 1.7 per cent.