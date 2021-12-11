'IMPORTANT': Major recalls of kitchen appliances sold at Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, RONA, along with Canadian Tire booster packs trigger Health Canada warnings over injury hazards and defects

A number of recalls have been issued at big-name stores across Canada due to injury hazards and defects.

One Health Canada recall involves the 24-inch (60.96 cm) and 30 inch (76.2 cm) free-standing and slide-in gas and electric ranges sold under the brands GE, Moffat, GE Profile, Haier and Insignia.

This recall only includes ranges with the following model and serial numbers, ending in “P”. The model number can be found in the products rating label, according to Health Canada.

"In some homes, the ranges could tip-over if a heavy weight is placed on an open oven door, posing a risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cooking containers," Health Canada said in its "injury hazard" warning.

Costco, Home Depot, RONA, Lowe's and Réno-Dépôt have all confirmed some of these products were sold in their stores or online and have been pulled from inventory with "important" recall notices being issued.

"These recalled products manufactured between May and June of 2021 were available for sale in-store and online and are no longer available for purchase. Current units sold under these model numbers are compliant and not affected by this issue," Home Depot spokesperson Anastasia Georgakakos said in an email. "The health and safety of our customers is our top priority, and we are working with our vendor partners to ensure that customers who purchased the recalled products are notified and informed of next steps."

Consumers should not place any heavy objects on the open oven door and contact MC Commercial Inc. to schedule a free inspection and repair.

For more information, consumers may contact MC Commercial Inc. online, or by phone at 1-833-316-2733 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for an inspection.