AGCO suspends Oakville restaurant's licence

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has suspended, and is seeking to revoke, the liquor licence of an Oakville, Ont., restaurant over alleged breaches of pandemic rules.

The regulator says it suspended the licence of Zucchinis Cucina on Dec. 3, a move it says was "necessary in the public interest."

The commission says it is seeking to revoke the restaurant's licence because there are reasonable grounds to believe the licence holder won't carry on business according to the law.

It says that in November, municipal authorities inspected the restaurant on several occasions.

During the first inspection, it says health inspectors found the restaurant was not asking patrons to show proof of vaccination and identity before dining in.

The regulator says a person claiming to be a second owner also threatened and cursed at inspectors and told them to leave.

It says the licence holder was charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

The commission says later that month, municipal officers saw a sign on the door that indicated the restaurant welcomed patrons regardless of their vaccination status.

The agency says the general manager confirmed that was the case when speaking to the officers.

One of the commission's compliance officers then visited the restaurant on Dec. 2, and again saw the same sign. Staff again confirmed that the restaurant was not checking vaccination status, it says.