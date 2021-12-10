Omicron threat looms as COVID-19 surges in Ontario and Quebec

Though early evidence suggests Omicron is significantly more transmissible than other variants, Tam said there are still questions around whether it leads to more severe cases and can better dodge the immunity that comes from vaccines.

Tam did not call for stronger measures to curb the spread in Ontario and Quebec, noting that the highest number of new infections in the provinces are among children where severe cases are rare. Health Canada data says that of 380,000 childhood cases of COVID-19 so far, about one per cent were severe cases.

But Tam warned “the omicron variant could take over pretty fast” and that could make the situation more dangerous if it results in more severe cases of COVID-19.

Over the past week, an average of 1,460 people with COVID-19 were being treated in hospitals across Canada, including more than 450 people in intensive care. There were also 20 deaths per day on average.

For now, the federal government is stopping short of advising people not to travel, though federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said it is now “risky and unstable” for Canadians to venture abroad. He warned that anyone who leaves the country over the holidays will face “delays and hassle” upon their return.

“Omicron should be a big red part of the radar screen, it should be flashing,” Duclos said. “If you think of travelling, that should be a serious alarm bell.”

To defend against the variant, the Liberal government is imposing testing and isolation requirements for all travellers from abroad — including people who are vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also pushing to increase testing capacity for arriving air passengers to 23,000 per day. Duclos said it was at 17,000 per day on Dec. 9, up from around 11,000 per day at the end of November.

But despite these measures, Duclos said he still expects Omicron to take firmer root in Canada. He urged people to follow familiar public health measures like physical distancing and wearing masks, and called on Canadians to get their COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they are available.

“These tests and these procedures are by definition imperfect,” Duclos said of the new measures at Canadian airports. “They are not going to stop the variant and the virus from entering Canada.”

The federal government is also going to provide 35 million rapid tests that the provinces are requesting this month, Duclos said.

With files from Robert Benzie

Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star.