Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,890.62, down 34.87 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $48.08 on 7.7 million shares.

Star Diamond Corp. (TSX:DIAM). Materials. Up 4.5 cents, or 22 per cent, to 25 cents on 7.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $31.31 on 7.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $52.97 on 7.1 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Up 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $65.77 on 7.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 14 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $24.01 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB). Up $2.15 or 5.7 per cent to $40.19. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised its dividend Friday as it reported a fourth-quarter loss related to restructuring charges, while adjusted profits showed gains from a year earlier. Company chief executive Rania Llewellyn said on an analyst call that the bank was raising its dividend by 10 per cent both because it was holding excess capital, and to reward shareholders for sticking with the bank as it reforms and looks to the future. The bank will now pay a quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share, up from 40 cents. The increased payment to shareholders came as the bank said it lost $102.9 million or $2.39 per diluted share in the quarter ended Oct. 31 as it recorded $189.4 million in impairment and restructuring charges following the strategic review. The result compared with a profit of $36.8 million or 79 cents per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, Laurentian says it earned $47.8 million or $1.06 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $42.3 million or 91 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.