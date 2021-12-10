Mercedes settles diesel class-action lawsuit

TORONTO — Law firm Koskie Minsky LLP says Daimler AG and North American Mercedes-Benz subsidiaries have agreed to pay $243 million to settle a class-action lawsuit with the owners of 83,000 diesel vehicles in Canada.

The settlement, covering Mercedes-Benz model years between 2009 and 2016, includes the automaker repairing qualifying vehicles to provide cleaner emissions that comply with Canadian standards.

It also includes cash payments of up to $2,925 for those whose cars are repaired as well as other potential payments and a buyback option in some circumstances.

The class action alleged that some Mercedes BlueTEC diesel vehicles weren't compliant with Canadian emission laws and that they emit toxic chemicals at much higher levels at temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.