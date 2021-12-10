Bruce Arthur: It’s hard to look this in the eye. But COVID’s worst is coming

On Sunday, everyone had to show proof of double vaccination. Masks were worn except when eating, or some conversations, or taking pictures. That may sound a little like being in a restaurant right now, or a bar, or any number of places in Ontario.

It was a gala, where Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who got a third-shot booster two months ago, caught COVID for the first time in his life. Everyone at the sold-out Wizards game Sunday is being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

Omicron is different. It’s been nearly two years, and people want to move on. I know. But the nightmare is here; not for Ujiri, but for the province. Omicron is different from anything we have ever seen.

“This is the scariest it has been since this pandemic started,” says Dr. Beate Sander, a scientist and modeller at University Health Network, a Canadian Research Chair in the economics of infectious diseases, and the head of Ontario’s independent volunteer science table’s modelling group.

“Honestly, I’m not sure I have been as worried as I am now. Probably not. I remember the very first wave, but in the first wave, we didn’t really know what’s coming. And now we know what is coming. New information is coming out pretty much every hour, so it’s just really, really hard to kind of pin something down, and some of the estimates that we talked about this morning that should go into the models are already, almost outdated.

“And what makes me really so concerned is that every piece of information that’s coming out seems to make it worse.”

It’s hard for the human mind to grasp; part of that is the sheer bloody wall of exponential math. The numbers feel imaginary. Sander explains: in places like South Africa, Denmark, Germany and the United Kingdom, in different populations, Omicron has doubled every three to four days, or faster. That’s about a 400 per cent increase in a week. Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, said Omicron currently makes up about 10 per cent of recent cases. That would mean about 145 Omicron cases in Ontario on Friday.

With a 400 per cent increase every week, Sander points out the numbers do something like this: 145 today, 600 in a week, 2,400 in two weeks, 9,600 in three weeks. That would be New Year’s Eve, and left unhindered it would mean almost 40,000 cases per day a week after that. We were already on schedule to cancel surgeries with a Delta-only wave. Based on anticipated growth curves Omicron could become the predominant variant in Ontario within 10 days, and this will be an Omicron pandemic by early 2022.

“We won’t even have the testing capacity,” says Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, and a member of the science table. “And the public isn’t ready to shut things tomorrow. No matter what the right thing to do it, you can’t do that. But I’m pretty certain that everybody in the next six to 12 weeks will be infected with Omicron, unless they’re living the life of a hermit. That’s just the reality.”

Vaccines help. 76.6 per cent of Ontarians five and older have two doses, and they protect against hospitalization and severe outcomes, thank the gods. But the notion of mild outcomes may not hold for the unvaccinated and vulnerable. In Gauteng, the epicentre of South Africa’s outbreak — with an average age of approximately 27 — hospitalizations have doubled in the last 10 days, and ICU admissions have doubled in a week. In Denmark — which many scientists see as approximately analogous to Canada on vaccine coverage and stringency of restrictions — ICU occupancy nearly quintupled in the last month.