TORONTO — Ontario's premier says Mel Lastman, the long-serving, often controversial former mayor of Toronto, has died.
He was 88.
Doug Ford confirmed the news in a Saturday evening tweet.
More coming
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario's premier says Mel Lastman, the long-serving, often controversial former mayor of Toronto, has died.
He was 88.
Doug Ford confirmed the news in a Saturday evening tweet.
More coming
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario's premier says Mel Lastman, the long-serving, often controversial former mayor of Toronto, has died.
He was 88.
Doug Ford confirmed the news in a Saturday evening tweet.
More coming
By The Canadian Press