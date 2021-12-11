NewsAlert: former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman dies

News 08:54 PM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario's premier says Mel Lastman, the long-serving, often controversial former mayor of Toronto, has died.

He was 88.

Doug Ford confirmed the news in a Saturday evening tweet.

More coming

By The Canadian Press

