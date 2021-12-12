No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 15 will be an estimated $8 million.
By The Canadian Press
