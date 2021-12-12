Ontario should give teachers booster shots now, not next month

Why on earth is Ontario waiting until January 4 to open up booster shots to those 18 and over? Teachers, who were offered second shots more than six months ago, would greatly definitely benefit from booster shots during the school break. This way they, and our children, would be protected when school opens on January 3.

Wouldn’t it make more sense to simply offer boosters based on 168 days after second shots? Once again, the many outbreaks in crowded schools are being ignored by this government.

Myra Manly, Toronto