Ontario needs Omicron response plan: experts

The top public health doctor for the Niagara Region said his health unit is discussing contingency plans -- though he said the apparent speed of Omicron's spread makes it impossible to fully prepare or tackle the anticipated case growth with measures like lockdowns.

"The game has completely changed here," Dr. Mustafa Hirji said in an interview. "We're not going to have the capacity to really do everything."

Hirji said he expects contact tracing capacity will be exceeded within the next week or two. Testing capacity may last a bit longer, but he said trade-offs will likely need to be considered eventually if health workers performing tests might be needed to administer booster vaccines or treat sick people.

Health units will need to make decisions about how to prioritize limited resources, he said. And without some direction from the province, all 34 public health units will have plans based on their own risk judgments, leading to a patchwork system that Hirji said "will be very confusing for the public and probably not engender confidence."

"A clear articulation of what is the priority going forward, what are we willing to dispense with in a trade-off, and what are we going to make sure we push our resources toward. I think getting consistency on that would be very good across the province," he said.

University of Toronto epidemiologist Dr. Jeff Kwong said Omicron is hitting Canada at the worst possible time, as health workers contend with burnout and pandemic-weary residents subject to relatively fewer public health restrictions gear up for holiday gatherings.

"I think it's going to spread really quickly in Ontario," Kwong said. "It's going to be tough in the next month or two."

The potential for rapid spread is concerning for high-risk residents, Kwong said, because the province's booster shot plan was based on the Delta variant being the dominant COVID-19 strain, and those who need boosters the most may be exposed to Omicron before they get third doses.

He said it's not possible to get third shots to everyone before Omicron shifts into high gear, but priority should go in the coming weeks to creative solutions for quickly vaccinating the vulnerable and frontline health workers.

People aged 50 and older will be eligible to book third doses starting Monday. Others including people 70 and older, Indigenous adults, frontline health-care workers, long-term care residents and people with certain health conditions are currently eligible for boosters, and the province has said it plans to open third dose bookings to all adults in the new year.

Getting a booster as soon as eligible is one way individuals can mitigate COVID risk, Kwong said, along with minimizing social indoor gatherings and prioritizing good ventilation. He said tighter capacity rules and stronger enforcement of mask policies could also help from the government side.

Chagla said preparations for major Omicron spread should happen regardless of other policy decisions.

"It's going to spread through our population one way or another," he said. "We just have to prepare."

A spokeswoman for the health ministry said Ontario is "prepared and ready to respond to the Omicron variant," with plans to make tests more widely available and hire more staff for hospitals and case management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press