Queen's postpones in-person exams due to COVID

An eastern Ontario university has postponed in-person exams due to rising COVID-19 case counts in the community.

Queen's University says exams will be changed to an "alternative delivery format" if possible, and those that must be done in person will be postponed until the new year.

The school initially said students who were concerned about the local COVID-19 situation could choose to defer their exams.

But later Sunday, it announced it was delaying in-person exams and reducing capacity limits at the library and Athletics & Recreation Centres.