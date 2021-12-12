More than 80,000 remain without power in Ontario

TORONTO — More than 80,000 Ontarians remained without power Sunday, a day after violent winds blew through the southern part of the province.

Utility Hydro One says 450,000 customers lost power during the wind storm, and crews were still working to get the lights back on for more than 81,000 as of Sunday night.

The company says it has logged more than 250 broken poles and 53 damaged transformers so far, and those numbers are expected to grow.

Winds that surpassed 100 kilometres per hour also felled trees and knocked down power lines.