OHL Roundup: Frasca scores hat trick for Kingston

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jordan Frasca scored a hat trick while Lucas Edmonds had a goal and four assists as the Kingston Frontenacs held on to beat the Mississauga Steelheads 5-3 in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.

Francesco Arcuri also scored for the Frontenacs, who led 5-0 at the end of the first period before Mississauga replied with three goals.

Aidan Prueter, Zakary Lavoie and Zander Veccia scored for the Steelheads.

Leevi Merilainen turned aside 40 shots in the victory. Roman Basran stopped seven shots and Joe Ranger made 21 saves for Mississauga (15-7-1-1).