Ontario's portal for booking COVID-19 vaccines appeared to crash this morning as residents 50 and older who received their second shot at least six months ago became eligible for booster doses.

The provincial vaccine booking platform opened for appointments at 8 a.m., but shortly afterwards showed a message to try again later.

Social media users reported a number of problems on social media and expressed frustration with the province's online booking system.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.