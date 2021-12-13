Ontario's portal for booking COVID-19 vaccines appeared to crash this morning as residents 50 and older who received their second shot at least six months ago became eligible for booster doses.
The provincial vaccine booking platform opened for appointments at 8 a.m., but shortly afterwards showed a message to try again later.
Social media users reported a number of problems on social media and expressed frustration with the province's online booking system.
The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
People can also book shots by phone, through local public health units using their own booking systems and at some pharmacies and primary care clinics.
Booster eligibility is set to open up to all adults on Jan. 4 but the province's top doctor has said the schedule could move faster if capacity allows.
Today is also the deadline for long-term care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Staff, students and volunteers can't enter long-term care homes without proof of both doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.
Cases of Omicron are doubling every three days, the group said.
"The current surge is mostly Delta, but it’s hitting us just as we need to be ramping up for Omicron — and it’s a sign of how vulnerable an un/undervaccinated province is," the panel said in a tweet.
Monday also marks the deadline for long-term care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff, students and volunteers can't enter long-term care homes without proof of both doses.
Monday also marks the deadline for long-term care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff, students and volunteers can't enter long-term care homes without proof of both doses.
