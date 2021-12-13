TORONTO — Former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman will be laid to rest today in the city he championed all his life.

The 88-year-old died on Saturday, and a funeral will be held this morning at the Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel.

Lastman made headlines throughout his career for a series of gaffes and scandals, pleading with the Spice Girls to stay together and suggesting he was concerned about a diplomatic trip to Kenya because of his fear of snakes.

As beloved as he was brash, Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before the suburb was amalgamated into Toronto.