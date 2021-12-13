Last Chance for Animals, a California-based animal advocacy group, said it filed a complaint in late September and an investigator working for the group gave a statement to police in late October.

"We are thrilled," Miranda Desa, the Canadian counsel for the non-profit group, said of the charge.

Desa said the group's investigator went to Marineland on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 and took video of dolphins and whales.

She said the footage allegedly shows dolphins "doing flips, spinning, having a dolphin dance party and performing other tricks on command to music in front of a live audience."

Desa also alleged beluga whales at the park would do tricks for food.

Marineland said it will fight the charge.

"Marineland understands why ideologically driven activists would file a police complaint, and appreciates the pressure the Niagara Regional Police were put under to lay such a charge," the park said.

"We look forward to the opportunity to defend ourselves in a court of law where the feelings of non-experts are not treated as facts and the truth prevails."

The park said it "continues to be committed to our mission of research, education and conservation and will continue to provide world class care for the animals who call Marineland home."

Marineland is set to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2022.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press