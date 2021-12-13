Kingston, Ont., limits gatherings to five people

KINGSTON, Ont. — An eastern Ontario city is limiting gatherings to a maximum of five people in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The medical officer of health for the Kingston, Ont., area says the new restriction is effective tonight at 6 p.m. through to Dec. 20.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza is also placing new restrictions on restaurants - they must be closed to indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., not sell or serve alcohol after 9 p.m., ensure all patrons are seated when served, seat no more than four people at a table, and not allow dancing, singing or live music.

Oglaza says cases are increasing at a concerning rate and more must be done to protect the community.