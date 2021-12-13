Some universities postpone in-person exams

TORONTO — Some universities are adjusting their plans for end-of-semester exams in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The University of Victoria in British Columbia says that starting Monday, it will not be holding any further in-person exams this month.

The school says its instructors have been asked to offer alternative exams online or in another format.

An eastern Ontario university has also postponed in-person exams due to rising COVID-19 case counts in the community.

Queen’s University says exams will be changed to an "alternative delivery format" if possible, and those that must be done in person will be postponed until the new year.

The school initially said students who were concerned about the local COVID-19 situation could choose to defer their exams but later said it would postpone all in-person exams and reduce capacity limits at its library and athletics centre.

In Nova Scotia, St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish told its students on Friday it had decided to discontinue in-person exams for the current exam period.

The school said faculty members will change the exams' format to online or take-home exams.

Other universities said their exam plans were unchanged for now but they were monitoring the public health situation

The University of Toronto said it was consulting with public health experts and will adjust plans as needed. The University of Waterloo said it was also monitoring the situation.