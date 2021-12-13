Ontario reporting 1,536 new COVID cases and nearly 20% of schools with cases

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 944 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 19.49 per cent.

There are 214 new cases reported Monday for a total of 9,530 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 20 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 1,328 cases daily.

The province says 38,331 tests were completed the previous day, and a 5.5 per cent positivity rate, the highest since May 25 when the positivity rate was 6.2.

There are 253 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 143 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 90 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 255 new cases in Toronto, 139 in York Region, 116 in Ottawa, 89 in Peel Region, 82 in Windsor-Essex and 56 in Durham Region. The last time Toronto reported a similar spike in new cases was May 28. York region hasn’t seen a triple digit daily increase since September.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,828, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting one more long-term-care home in outbreak, for a total of nine or 1.4 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 273 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 11,779 cases.

There are 18 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 80 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca