Toronto backtracks on return-to-office plans for city employees as Omicron spreads

In another sign of mounting concern over spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant, the city of Toronto has cancelled plans to force almost 9,000 remotely working employees back into city offices starting Jan. 4.

The city notes in a Monday news release that last Friday Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health, urged employers to allow staff to continue working from home to avoid fuelling a resurgence of the virus.

“As a result of this change in guidance, city office staff will continue to work remotely until there are changes to these provincial public health guidelines,” the city news release states says.

Mayor John Tory announced Nov. 30 that the roughly one-quarter of 32,000 active city employees working remotely would have to return to their workplaces at least three days per week starting Jan. 4.

He said it was important to send a signal to downtown employers that it is time to help rejuvenate Toronto’s ailing core by safely and carefully filling up the office towers and other workplaces upon which many other businesses rely.

Asked then why he was pushing for employees to start mingling again given the newly discovered Omicron variant, Tory said: “We had to have a plan and a plan requires a date,” for moving city services and workplaces back toward normal pre-pandemic operations.

“At no time would we do anything that is contrary to the best interests of the health of our own employees, but we have a dividend here that is paid by the fact that we have almost 100 per cent of (city staff) vaccinated.”

On Monday, in a statement, Tory acknowledged that the COVID-19 situation is too precarious to have workers streaming back into offices.

“Given the new provincial advice, the city manager has advised employees who are able to work remotely to continue to do so until the public health advice changes,” Tory wrote.

“I remain as committed as ever to Toronto’s recovery from this pandemic, and to continuing to adhere to public health advice — particularly at this time with the new Omicron variant — will help us do so and ensure that Toronto comes back stronger than ever.