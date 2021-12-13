Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,748.45, down 142.17 points.)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Industrials. Down $2.06, or 2.2 per cent, to $90.27 on 37.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.83, or 3.5 per cent, to $51.14 on 20.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 74 cents, or 2.4 per cent, to $30.57 on 18.2 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecommunications. Up two cents, or 0.03 per cent, to $65.79 on 18 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 34 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $23.67 on 13.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $48.13 on 10 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV:NOT). Up 35 cents or 47.9 per cent to $1.08. Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. gained nearly 50 per cent in Monday trading after Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. raised its offer for the company in its takeover fight with BHP. Wyloo says it is now offering $1.10 per share for the shares in Noront it does not already own, topping BHP's offer of 75 cents per share. Noront is developing several projects in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. Wyloo says it owns a 37.2 per cent stake in the company and that it does not intend to support any alternate offers for the company. It says under its proposal that Noront shareholders have the option of accepting its cash offer or continuing to participate in Noront’s unrealized potential by remaining as a shareholder.