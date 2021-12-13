Omicron is poised to overtake Delta in Ontario: What you need to know

There are some reports out of South Africa that Omicron causes mild symptoms, but they are not that useful because that population is so different from Ontario’s, Morris said. South Africa’s population skews younger, and many people have already been infected with COVID-19.

Another big unknown is how serious Omicron will be for the unvaccinated, and even double-vaccinated people over 50, he added.

“It will likely overwhelm our testing system,” said Morris, adding “most Ontarians” will probably be infected with Omicron at some point. “What we can do is try and be, as much as possible, protected.”

The good news is that although there’s some emerging evidence that the vaccines are not as good at protecting against Omicron infection, they “continue to hold relatively well against serious outcomes,” even with two doses, said Dr. Peter Juni, epidemiologist and scientific director of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

But lab data and real-world data out of the U.K. both suggest that a third dose is “substantially better” than two, when it comes to Omicron, Morris added.

We don’t need to go back to how we were behaving at the beginning of the pandemic, but working from home where possible, avoiding crowded indoor spaces and large gatherings and getting a third dose when it’s your turn will all help, Juni said.

“If we now adapt our behaviour immediately we can help to push this into the right direction, but it means immediately, there’s no delay, we can’t afford even days of delay,” he said.

Even if Omicron does turn out to be more mild than other variants, the mere transmissibility of it could spell trouble for Ontario’s health system, said Dionne Aleman, professor of engineering at the University of Toronto specializing in pandemic planning.

“Here in Canada and in Ontario in particular, we really have to worry about hospital and ICU bed usage because we really run on very thin margins on those fronts,” she said.

If Omicron infects as many people as modelling predicts, demand for hospital and ICU beds could outpace supply, causing knock-on effects for the rest of the health-care system, Aleman said.

If you are planning on inviting friends and family to your home this holiday season, Aleman recommends having guests take rapid tests before coming inside to add an extra layer of protection.

“While rapid tests might not be perfect, if they catch even 50 or 75 per cent of people who are infected but maybe don’t realize it yet, that could be a huge boon for protecting your family members from infection,” she said.

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11

Lex Harvey is a Toronto-based newsletter producer for the Star and author of the First Up newsletter. Follow her on Twitter: @lexharvs