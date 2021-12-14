Emma Teitel: Limit our contacts because of Omicron? Tell that to the maskless crowds at the arenas, concerts and restaurants

South Africa’s median age is lower than Ontario’s. And age, Jüni said, is the “most important risk factor.”

To summarize: we’re dealing with a superspreader variant that reduces two dose vaccine efficacy and whose virulence is unknown to us and won’t be known for some time.

Does it not follow then, that those in charge should immediately reinstate capacity limits at sports games, concerts and restaurants? If this thing is as catchy as it’s believed to be (and the current numbers suggest that it is), why the heck are Toronto stadiums full of people eating and drinking? This is an airborne virus. It doesn’t care that you want to take a long sip from your can of Coors Banquet.

It’s foolish to classify concerts and sports games as masked events when half the time or more spectators are eating, drinking or shouting with their masks resting under their chins. Maybe this scenario worked pre-Omicron. It’s hard to believe it’s a wise idea mid-Omicron.

Packed venues full of unmasked or partially masked people undermine public health communication at every turn. What reason does a person hosting a Christmas dinner of 30 people have to amend her guest list when she turns on the TV to see a sea of maskless people standing elbow to elbow? In fact, the suggestion that such a person should “limit her contacts” is frankly, insulting in light of this reality.

What the status quo implies is that mass gatherings of strangers are fine so long as they juice the economy. But Christmas dinner with family you haven’t seen in two years? That’s an unnecessary risk.

So it seems is working in a government office.

This week the city announced that contrary to Mayor John Tory’s desire to jump-start corporate downtown Toronto, “City office staff will continue to work remotely.”

“Given the new provincial advice, the city manager has advised employees who are able to work remotely to continue to do so until the public health advice changes,” Tory said in a statement Monday, referring to recent provincial advice that employers make every effort to allow their employees to work from home in light of the new variant.

“I remain as committed as ever to Toronto’s recovery from this pandemic, and to continuing to adhere to public health advice — particularly at this time with the new Omicron variant — will help us do so and ensure that Toronto comes back stronger than ever.”

In other words, the Omicron variant is so potentially dangerous it’s convinced the city to scrap its plans to send city office workers back to the office — where presumably they’d wear masks all day. Yet throughout the city itself, and the province, venues operate night after night full of people wearing their masks under their chins — or not at all.

The double standard is confusing, infuriating and demoralizing.

Only time will tell if it’s deadly.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel