Younger investors ready to go it alone

"But how they invest once they are saving gets a bit more tricky,” he added, noting that young people who benefit the least from DIY are those who are confused about where to start and don’t have the desire to figure it all out or are struggling to figure it all out.

For example, one area that DIY investors may overlook is which investments should go in which accounts, such as a TFSA, RRSP or non-registered accounts, Nuttall said.

“I’ve seen DIY investors have investments inside of a registered account that would eventually cause taxation problems that most people would be completely unaware of,” he said.

Some DIYers are unaware that some foreign investments will incur a withholding tax, even inside of a registered account, so they won’t reap the full benefit, he added.

Millie Gormely, a certified financial planner at IG Wealth Management in Thunder Bay, Ont., worries about increased interest in DIY among younger adults because the majority of millennials haven’t lived through a recession as an investor.

“People don’t realize what it’s like when the TSX drops 200 points in a day, and then does it again the next day, and then it does it again the next day and it does it for four months straight, which is pretty much what happened in 2008,” she said.

“A lot of people bailed and got out of the market. They sold their investments when they were down and they learned to regret it because they ended up shooting themselves in the foot long-term.”

While millennials did witness the 2008 financial crisis, either in their adolescence or while entering their early adult years, Gormely pointed out that there’s a difference between observing what happened to your parents and experiencing it for yourself.

“It’s not that I think people shouldn’t invest on their own, but I do worry that not everybody who’s investing on their own is going to be able to stick with it when times are terrible as well as when times are good,” she said.

“In 2008, I spent a lot of time talking people off the ledge, so to speak. Those people were grateful they had someone to run things past and talk things through with.”

Pereira said part of the investment industry's lack of traction with younger generations is a result of its decision to focus the conversation primarily around fees and returns, instead of explaining the value of advice. “There’s this belief that financial advice has to do with nothing more than investing,” he said.

“If we were smart about it and forward-thinking enough, we would’ve appealed to [millennials] when they were young with digital solutions and with conversations about how we’re going to evolve our services over time and how this is the point where your parents needed me, et cetera. Instead, all we’ve done is let them believe that financial advice is basically akin to gambling.”

For young people who feel priced out of advisory services because they don’t have enough investable assets to meet an adviser’s minimum requirements, Pereira said there are some options.

“There are fee-only planners out there and some have subscriber-based pricing where it’s a Netflix-style monthly price. The reality is just because you don’t have a lot of money in investment dollars, doesn’t mean you can’t get qualified advice.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press