Ontario has logged more than 10,000 COVID cases in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,019 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 21.04 per cent.

There are 550 new cases reported Tuesday for a total of 10,093 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 28 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 1,400 cases daily.

The province says 33,400 tests were completed the previous day, and a 6.6 per cent positivity rate, a high since May 18, 2021.

There are 385 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 143 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 98 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 239 new cases in Toronto, 128 in York Region, 120 in Ottawa, 103 in Peel Region, 74 in Durham Region and 58 in Halton Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, one more residents in long-term-care has died for a total of 3,829 since the pandemic began, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting two more long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 11 or 1.8 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 236 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 12,015 cases.

There are 15 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 95 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca