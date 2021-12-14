Ontario tightens long-term care COVID rules

Caregivers need to receive their first vaccine dose by Dec. 20 and must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 21. During the grace period, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated caregivers will be limited to resident rooms. Essential caregivers have been eligible for vaccination for about a year, but Phillips said there are about 2,000 unvaccinated caregivers in the province.

The number of visitors will be limited to two people per resident at a time for indoor visits and up to four people for outdoor visits. Residents can have a maximum of two essential caregivers and any new caregiver must be fully vaccinated.

Social absences, which had previously been unlimited, will now only be allowed for vaccinated residents and overnight social absences aren’t permitted.

Any new residents admitted or transferred to a home will need to be screened twice a day for symptoms.

Infection prevention and control audits will need to happen every two weeks to ensure homes are keeping up with the changes.

Phillips said the ministry is working with homes on contingency plans for staffing in case many people have to isolate, and said the top priority is making sure everyone is vaccinated.

A spokeswoman for Phillips said 99 per cent of staff, students and volunteers in long-term care were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 30, the latest data available. All homes that had reported data said at least 90 per cent of workers were fully vaccinated.

Booster vaccinations for residents began this fall and were offered to long-term care staff starting last month.

Phillips said just over 30 per cent of eligible workers — meaning enough time has passed since their second dose to receive a third — had taken booster shots as of Monday. He said the ministry is working with operators and labour groups increase that number.

"That's a priority to keep working on that," he said.

Phillips did not rule out mandating booster shots, but said it would depend on advice from experts and the province's top doctor.

"We'd make the decision at that time," he said. "We're going to do what the best medical advice and the best scientific advice says."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press