Unvaccinated visitors won’t be allowed in nursing homes, Ontario says

No vaccination, no visit.

Ontario’s Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips is tightening the rules at nursing homes, with increased COVID-19 testing and some new restrictions that include a ban on residents leaving for overnight visits — which could impact holiday season plans for some.

“The reality is there are some communities where vaccination levels are lower and with the uncertainty from the Omicron variant you just have to be careful,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

As previously reported by the Star, only the fully vaccinated are permitted to visit loved ones, with exceptions for palliative care and those with legitimate medical exemptions. They will be restricted to the resident’s room.

This means children and teens who have not had two doses can’t go in to see grandma or grandpa, but outdoor visits remain an option for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated provided they wear masks and physically distance. Infants under the age of one are exempt from the indoor restriction.

Visitors are limited to two indoors and four outdoors, where some nursing homes are providing heaters for the winter months.

Family and friends serving as designated caregivers to a resident must have their first dose of vaccine by Saturday and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 21. But until fully vaccinated, they are restricted to the resident’s room.

“Our priority is to protect long-term care residents from COVID-19,” Phillips said. “Faced with rising rates of infection and the emerging threat of Omicron we are immediately implementing further measures to protect our most vulnerable based on the best scientific and medical advice.”

Work on the measures began last week with chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore and his team. Moore hinted at a news conference Friday that new restrictions were coming.

Surveillance testing for the virus is increasing, starting on Friday.