Fatal fire was started by child: police

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say a fire that killed four people in Oshawa, Ont., earlier this year was started by a child under 12 years old.

Durham Regional Police say, however, that based on the "totality of the circumstances," no charges will be laid in the incident.

No further details have been released, and police say they are not seeking any additional evidence in the case.

Flames broke out in THE century-old row home on Olive Avenue in the early hours of March 22.