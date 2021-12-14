Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,648.57, down 99.88 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $30.17 on 8.1 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Down 78 cents, or 24.8 per cent, to $2.36 on 7.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $50.75 on 7.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $15.14 on seven million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 5.9 per cent, to $6.07 on 5.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 21 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $23.88 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX:CP). Up $3.27 or 3.6 per cent to $93.54. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern and placed the shares of the U.S. railway in a voting trust while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board reviews the deal. The trust allows KCS shareholders to be paid while ensuring the railway operates independently until the U.S. regulator issues its decision on the deal valued at US$31 billion, including the assumption of US$3.8 billion of debt. With the completion of the acquisition, KCS shareholders will receive 2.884 CP shares and US$90 in cash for each KCS common share held and US$37.50 in cash for each KCS preferred share held. CP said the combination with KCS will create the only single-line railroad linking the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Canadian railway expects the review by the STB to be completed in the fourth quarter of next year. It said the expected benefits from the combination will not be realized until the U.S. regulator approves the deal.