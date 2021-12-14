Ontario looking at province-wide measures to stop Omicron

Ontario is considering new province-wide measures to stop the spread of the super-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, says the province’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

It’s time for “a more consistent approach” now that Omicron is quickly replacing the Delta strain and hitting parts of the province hard, sometimes forcing localized restrictions.

“Omicron is becoming a game-changer … Omicron is spreading among fully vaccinated individuals,” Moore told a news conference Tuesday. “It’s new to all regions of Ontario … it is a threat.”

He was tight-lipped on his recommendations. Sources said Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet will meet Wednesday to discuss a plan for ramping up delivery of boosters while other measures are developed for consideration in the coming days.

A major concern is that while Omicron may cause less severe illness than Delta, soaring numbers of infected people could still overwhelm the health-care system, Moore said, noting each person infected with Omicron infects four to eight times more people than those who have contracted Delta.

Hospital admissions are up 13 per cent in the last week, although they remain well within capacity and there has not been a spike in intensive care unit admissions.

Moore urged people who are undergoing cancer treatment, have suppressed immune systems or other medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to take precautions such as having groceries and medicines delivered and limiting their contacts.

“Now is not the time to be going out to mass gatherings.”

The general population should “stick to the basics” such as vaccination, boosters, proper mask wearing from over the nose to underneath the chin, distancing and hand washing, and limit contacts as well.

For Christmas and other holiday gatherings, “the smaller the better,” Moore added.