OTTAWA—The federal government gave Canadians a look at the books Tuesday, revealing how much of taxpayers’ money was spent in the last year compared to how much money the government brought in — and how much will be going out the door.

While the lion’s share is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberal government also made a few new spending commitments in what’s known as the fall economic and fiscal update. Here are three:

Recovering from natural disasters in B.C.

Earlier this year, British Columbia was pummeled by severe storms. Flooding and mud, land and rock slides upended people’s lives and also shut down major trade and transportation routes. In Tuesday’s update, the federal government put $5 billion on the books for this year for its share of the cost to help the province rebuild.

The cost of the promises to Afghans

This summer, Afghanistan fell back into the hands of the Taliban, putting the lives of thousands of Afghans who once worked with Western armies and governments at risk and casting doubt on the future for Afghan women, rights activists and others fearful of a Taliban crackdown. The Liberal government promised to accept at least 40,000 Afghans as refugees in Canada. How much do they think it will cost? Over the next six years, they’ve set aside $1.3 billion in total, and $66.6 million after that.

Carbon tax rebates

The federal government puts a price on carbon pollution in jurisdictions that don’t have their own system, and returns the proceeds directly to individuals in those areas. In the last budget, the Liberals promised to start making farm-business-specific refunds as well. In Tuesday’s update, they said they’ll now take that further. Starting in 2022-2023, the government says they’ll spend an estimated $200 million to send refunds directly to small- and medium-sized business in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Stephanie Levitz is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @StephanieLevitz