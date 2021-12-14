Omicron keeps Liberals’ fiscal update focused on the pandemic

With higher price tags, came higher tax revenue to government, and the rising price of oil helped too.

Those two factors and other better-than-expected signs of growth left the government with $38.5 billion in extra spending room, but Tuesday’s update showed the money is almost all on the way out of the door via $28.4 billion in new spending since the April budget.

That puts the deficit at $144.5 billion for this year, $10 billion less than forecast in April.

“There is some spending that we didn’t know we would need to undertake when we presented the budget but the reality is also the performance of the economy has been more robust than we forecast,” Freeland said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said the government ought not be celebrating because after spending half a trillion dollars during the pandemic, inflation is what’s driving down the deficit — and the update contains nothing to get those numbers and the increase in cost of living they represent down, he said.

“This is more of a failure of leadership statement than a fall economic statement,” he said.

In the update, Freeland pointed to the fact all jobs lost during the height of the pandemic have been recovered, exports are rising, new businesses are popping up and as vaccination rates rose, some measure of normalcy was returning, helping spur on the “close contact” sectors.

“With winter upon us, we know that there will still be some tempests ahead. But we are resilient. Our plan is working,” she said.

The update contains some tweaks to that plan, recognizing that one of the consequences of the financial support was some people had their regular benefits scaled back for this year, and some pandemic programs are expiring.

The update provides $742.4 million for one-time payments to help those who saw their guaranteed income supplement benefits reduced, and a further $67.9 million to help lighten the debt load for students who received benefits in error and have to pay them back.

The New Democrats had been clamouring for a fix for weeks and said Freeland’s didn’t go far enough.

“The vague promise of a one-time payment in the future does not respond to vulnerable seniors who have lost their homes because of the clawbacks to their financial supports, who can’t afford to put food on the table or to pay their bills,” federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said.

The financial update is peppered with caveats about the months ahead and the economic recovery.

The fast recovery projections suggest another $6 billion will get shaved of the deficit, the slow recovery forecasts say about $6 billion will get added, as one example of the wild swings that could be coming.

“The path forward will depend on a number of tailwinds and headwinds, which could either bolster the recovery or push it off course,” the document said.

“Of concern, the global health situation has deteriorated in recent weeks, with resurgences of COVID-19 in some regions and the emergence of a new variant, Omicron.”

Freeland stressed the update isn’t a budget, and more measures to help spur economic growth are coming in the next federal spending document.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce noted, however, the forecasts for gross domestic product growth in the update — below two per cent annually post-pandemic — mean the work needs to happen in tandem.

“We need to walk and chew gum at the same time, which means managing the pandemic today and addressing the economic challenges that keep back our growth potential the day after,” Mark Agnew, senior vice president of policy said in a statement.

“We shouldn’t wait until we emerge from the pandemic since what ails the economy is not an overnight fix.”

The update isn’t 100 per cent focused on COVID-19.

It also sets aside $5 billion for the federal government’s share of helping B.C. rebuild after natural disasters earlier this year, earmarks $40 billion over seven years related to Indigenous child welfare, $1.3 billion over six years to help resettle Afghan refugees, $85 million get the Immigration system moving faster again to address labour shortages and ease carbon tax pricing pressures for farmers and small business.

